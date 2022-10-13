We will kick off the weekend on the hot side, as both Friday and Saturday are toasty with highs in the upper 80s and lo-mid 90s. An elevated fire danger is expected along and north of I-20 Friday afternoon due to low humidity and breezy conditions.

Winds, humidity, and clouds will build in ahead of a strong cold front as the day wears on Saturday, with showers and thunderstorm chances increasing across North Texas by Saturday evening. The best chance for rain will be on Sunday and Sunday night, as a strong cold front moves through the region.

Noticeably brisk and much cooler temperatures will follow on Monday with highs in the 60s and 70s Monday through Wednesday, with rain chances gradually ending by Monday night into Tuesday.