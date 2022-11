Above-normal temperatures and breezy conditions are expected for the most part during the mid to late week period.

Rain chances arrive by the end of the week as an upper-level low pressure system moves in from the west. The best rain chances at this time look to be Friday night into Saturday, but specific timing will be better known in a couple of days.

A few strong storms, and even a severe storm or two, may occur, but at this time widespread severe weather appears unlikely.