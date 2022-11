Your weekend will be drying out, but will be much cooler than the previous weekend with chilly starts each day in the 30s and highs struggling into the 50s.

Brisk north winds 10 to 20 mph Saturday will see the day start off with wind chill values in the 20s and 30s. Winds shift east to southeast on Sunday in advance of our next system and cold front expected across the area early next week.

At least the rain holds off until Monday!