It will be noticeably cooler this afternoon with highs in the 60s and 70s. Northerly gusty winds will continue through the afternoon hours. Isolated showers will be possible in the early afternoon hours in the far southwest portion of the region.

The combination of light winds and clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the 30s region wide. A few areas along the Red River and East Texas may fall just below freezing. Patchy frost may develop as well, mainly in sheltered and low-lying areas.

Remember to check in on elderly neighbors and family members, bring pets indoors, and protect sensitive vegetation.