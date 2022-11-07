Warm weather is in your Election Day Forecast. Patchy fog will be possible this morning with temperatures starting out in the mid 60s.

By the afternoon, mostly to partly sunny skies are expected with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Warm and humid conditions will remain in place through Thursday.

A cold front will put an end to the warmth when it pushes through Thursday night, with temperatures dropping from 15-20 degrees above normal to 5-10 degrees below normal Friday through the weekend. Little in the way of precipitation is expected with the front.