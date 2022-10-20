Friday will be much warmer than the past couple days. The mornings will be cool, but the afternoons will feature be warm in the 80s & 90s.

Gusty winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures will increase the threat of wildfires. Please check for local burn bans and contact law enforcement/fire department if you see or smell smoke or see a fire.

The warming trend and breezy/windy conditions will persist into the weekend with highs in the 80s to low 90s. South winds 15-25 mph are forecast with gusts near 30-35 mph.

Elevated fire weather concerns are possible on Saturday west of US-281 and north of I-20.