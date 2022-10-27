Another storm system will make its way through the region Thursday Night through early Saturday bringing widespread showers and storms back to Central Texas.

Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected with isolated higher amounts possible.

Stronger storms capable of marginally severe hail and gusty winds will be possible overnight Thursday into Friday morning, primarily along and west of H-281.

The severe risk should be constrained to Southeast Texas during the day Friday. Showers will exit the area from west to east during the day Saturday.