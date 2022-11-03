The next upper-level storm system and cold front will bring a good chance of thunderstorms across the region on Friday. The best storm potential looks to be Friday afternoon and evening.

Some storms may be severe with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes all possible. The highest severe threat looks like areas along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor.

Locally heavy rainfall may produce flooding in some areas. Showers and storms will push off to the east Friday night, leaving the weekend drier and cooler.