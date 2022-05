Some occasional breaks in the warm, dry, and windy weather may occur during the middle to latter part of next week as a weak cold front eases south into the area and brings periodic chances for showers and storms.

The severe weather probabilities are fairly low, but some storms could still be strong with gusty winds. Turning cooler to end the work week before the hot temperatures return to North and Central TX.

Expect highs to return to mid/upper 90s by the weekend.