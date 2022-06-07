Expect another hot and humid day with south/southwest winds 10-15 mph and highs around 100 degrees.

A strengthening high pressure ridge to our west will maintain the warming trend through the end of the week. Both DFW and Waco will have a shot to reach the triple digits, with near-record high temperatures forecast by Friday.

There will be occasional relief along the Red River, as storms which form across Oklahoma will move southeast into that region from time to time.

The rain will not make it to Central Texas.