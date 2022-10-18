A Freeze Warning is in effect for portions of North and East Texas from 3 AM to 9 AM on Wednesday morning.

Temperatures at or below freezing are expected for these areas, with morning lows in the 30s to low 40s elsewhere. Make sure to protect outdoor pipes as they may become damaged, and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Wednesday morning will be the coldest so far this season as the entire region dips into the 30s for the first time. While this is near the average first date for temperatures in the 30s across western North Texas, DFW and Waco typically don’t see the 30s until early November.

In fact, if either location dips into the 30s, this would be among the earliest first occurrences of temperatures under 40 degrees.

Record low temperatures for October 19 may also be challenged.