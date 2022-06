A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday across North and Central Texas.

Afternoon high temperatures tomorrow into Friday will increase the risk of heat-related illness. Expect temperatures of up to 103 and heat indices of up to 106.

Stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and limit time outdoors during the heat of the day. Never leave pets/children unattended in cars for any reason, and always look before you lock.