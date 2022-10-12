After a brief cool down mid-week, an upper ridge aloft and plenty of sunshine will result in above normal high temperatures well into the 80s to lower 90s by Friday into Saturday.

An elevated fire danger will exist by Saturday, as gusty south winds 15 to 20 mph occur throughout much of the day and in advance of our strong cold front slated into the area on Sunday.

Thankfully, the dry air in place will allow morning low temperatures to fall into the 50s for most areas Thursday/Friday mornings, before increasing moisture and winds hold lows up into the 60s Saturday morning.