A strong cold front arrives Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing windy, wet, and much colder and below normal temperatures that will last through the weekend.

Another system and cold front, along with additional rain and storm chances arrives Monday and Monday night. There will be the risk for a few storms with each system, but no severe weather is anticipated.

Fortunately, the weekend looks primarily dry, but brisk and continued cool. Lows will fluctuate from the upper 20s to the lower 40s each morning, while highs will primarily be in the 50s just about every day.