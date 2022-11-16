Temperatures will remain below normal for much of the weekend, thanks to another strong cold front and brisk north winds set to arrive on Friday.

There may even be a few snow flurries around Friday night and early Saturday morning, but no accumulation or travel impacts expected.

Mornings will be chilly in the 20s and 30s, then some 40s early Tuesday. Afternoon will be 40s to mid 50s through the 5-day period. The forecast is mostly rain-free this weekend but increasing some for especially Central and East Texas areas by moving into the middle of next week and continuing into Thanksgiving.

No severe weather is expected. Breezy southeast winds will also be returning, but it won’t be necessarily a “warm” breeze.