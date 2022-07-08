A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning are in effect through 9 PM Sunday across North & Central Texas. Locations in the Excessive Heat Warning are expected to see dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107 F & heat index values up to 112 F.

Be diligent in practicing heat safety as the heat continues to intensify. Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles. Be sure to check on the elderly or ill and bring your pets indoors!

Pediatric vehicular heatstroke deaths are mainly caused by children gaining their own access to the vehicle and becoming trapped (25% of reports) or children accidentally forgotten in a vehicle (53% of reports).

Always keep your vehicle(s) locked and unlocking devices out of reach and put an item in the back seat of your car to remind yourself to check the backseat before exiting the vehicle. Look before you Lock!