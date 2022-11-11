Skies will begin to clear late tonight into Saturday morning in wake of an upper-level system and strong cold front. It’s the end of the growing season and most folks have not seen their first freeze.

Guess what? You will early Saturday morning for our northwestern counties. Low temperatures will fall to between 29 and 32 degrees across the northwest and a north wind of 10 – 15 mph around sunrise Saturday will result in wind chills in the lower to mid 20s.

Take precautions now with outdoor sensitive plants by covering them or bringing them indoors. Also, make sure outdoor livestock and pets have appropriate shelter from the chilly and brisk conditions.

Outdoor plumbing needs to be insulated as well by putting covers over your faucets, etc.