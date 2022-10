A cold front has brought us cooler temperatures heading into tomorrow. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, with highs tomorrow generally in the 80s in North Texas – with upper 80s for Central Texas.

After a prolonged period without rainfall, rain chances finally return to the forecast. Showers and storms will likely remain west and northwest of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex early in the week, but a cold front on Thursday may bring more widespread rain chances.