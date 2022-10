An unseasonably warm and windy weekend is forecast ahead of a cold front that arrives on Monday. The front will bring a chance of rain to the area, with rain totals ranging from a tenth of an inch to near an inch.

The higher totals will be in East Texas, but the lowest totals will be in Central Texas.

Some showers will continue into Tuesday, but cooler weather and more seasonable temperatures are expected. Quiet and nice conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday next week.