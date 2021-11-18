Freeze Warning in Effect Tonight

With our first freeze in effect for the area tonight, we are on target to see the average freeze for this time of year.



Central Texas is cut in half and gives our far north and western counties the first freeze to occur normally between November 1st through the 15th.



Waco, Temple, Killeen, and areas to our southeast tend to see the first freeze of the year starting after November 16th.



To put that into comparison of our first freeze we saw last year (2020), that date occurred on November 16th.

Our Freeze Warning is in effect tonight at midnight, through tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. is fairly average for this time of year.