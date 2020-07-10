LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

The big weather story over the weekend will be the heat! 

Our Heat Advisory continues through 8 PM Sunday. Heat index values will continue to be between 105 and 110 degrees each afternoon. To try and beat the heat, remember to take frequent breaks. If you’re working outside, limit the time you’re outside and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water before and while you are out in the heat. 

Make sure you check on the children, elderly and pets, and never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles at all. Try to stay cool and have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

96° / 77°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 96° 77°

Saturday

101° / 78°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 101° 78°

Sunday

103° / 78°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 103° 78°

Monday

103° / 78°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 103° 78°

Tuesday

102° / 77°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 102° 77°

Wednesday

100° / 76°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 100° 76°

Thursday

98° / 77°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 98° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

94°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

92°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

90°

9 PM
Clear
0%
90°

87°

10 PM
Clear
0%
87°

86°

11 PM
Clear
0%
86°

85°

12 AM
Clear
0%
85°

84°

1 AM
Clear
0%
84°

83°

2 AM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

3 AM
Clear
0%
82°

80°

4 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

5 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

6 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
78°

79°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

83°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

89°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

94°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

97°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

98°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

100°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
100°

100°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
100°

99°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
99°

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected