Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The big weather story over the weekend will be the heat!

Our Heat Advisory continues through 8 PM Sunday. Heat index values will continue to be between 105 and 110 degrees each afternoon. To try and beat the heat, remember to take frequent breaks. If you’re working outside, limit the time you’re outside and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water before and while you are out in the heat.

Make sure you check on the children, elderly and pets, and never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles at all. Try to stay cool and have a great weekend!