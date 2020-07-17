Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

LIVE NOW /
We made it to the weekend! We will see a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. 

The humidity will start to go up early Saturday, and continue to be rather high over the weekend. This means our heat index values will range from 100 to 105 degrees. 

I think they’ll be just low enough not to reach criteria for a heat advisory, but you still need to be careful when your outside. Remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks. Have a good weekend and stay cool!

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

96° / 75°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 96° 75°

Saturday

95° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 95° 75°

Sunday

96° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 96° 75°

Monday

95° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 95° 74°

Tuesday

93° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 94° 75°

Thursday

96° / 76°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 96° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

94°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

91°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

89°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

87°

9 PM
Clear
0%
87°

85°

10 PM
Clear
0%
85°

84°

11 PM
Clear
0%
84°

83°

12 AM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

1 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

2 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

91°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

93°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

