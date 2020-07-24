Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The big weather story this weekend is Tropical Storm Hanna, looking to affect the Gulf Coast this weekend. The main impacts will be heavy rain and flooding along the Texas and Louisiana coastal areas.

Local impacts will be increased rain chances, mainly across the Central Texas Counties. This means, for us, we will see mostly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday – with chances of rain and thunder for both days.

Our rain chances are less than 40 percent, but the farther south of Waco you go, the chances go up. High temperatures will be kept down into the lower 90s, with easterly winds.