Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

This weekend will feature below normal temperatures, and less humidity. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s across Central Texas. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms may return Sunday night across parts of North Texas, but nothing here in Central Texas. A ridge of high pressure begins to build next week, and this means hotter temperatures on the way by Thursday. Have a great weekend!

Friday

93° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 93° 71°

Saturday

95° / 68°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 95° 68°

Sunday

97° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 97° 73°

Monday

96° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 96° 73°

Tuesday

96° / 76°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 96° 76°

Wednesday

98° / 76°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 98° 76°

Thursday

100° / 76°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 100° 76°

