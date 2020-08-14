Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

We’ll continue to experience excessive heat across the region into this weekend.

Though it’s usually hot, and at times humid this time of year, the next several days are going to be VERY HOT and potentially dangerous for certain groups of people. Please take extra precautions now if planning to work or be outdoors.

High temperatures will be around 106 degrees on Saturday with a heat index of 110 degrees. 

On Sunday, skies will be partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and an isolated storms popping up late in the afternoon. Highs will be around 103 degrees. 

Stay safe this weekend and stay hydrated!

