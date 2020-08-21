Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

It’s not looking too bad this weekend with partly sunny skies on Saturday, with a slight chance of a showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 90s.

Lots of sunshine on Sunday, with highs slightly hotter in the middle to upper 90s.

The big weather story next week is the tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico – one over by Florida and one heading for the coast of Texas and Louisiana. Both of these storms are likely to becoming hurricanes by early next week and could affect the US coast at the same time.

There are a lot of uncertainties at this time, but we need to watch the system closes to Texas for the possible affect here in Central Texas.