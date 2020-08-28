Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The heat and humidity continues along with our Heat Advisory until 7:00 PM on Saturday.

During the next couple of days, temperatures in the afternoon will range from the upper 90s to lower 100s, with heat index values in ranging from 105 to 110. Make sure to take precautions while being out in the heat this weekend, and make sure to stay hydrated.

When going out and about, make sure to always look before you lock! There is a cold front on the way that will try to move through next week and bring us a chance of rain and slightly cooler temperatures, so keep your fingers crossed it makes it. Have a great weekend!