Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

We will warm up and clear out through the weekend. Partly cloudy skies with passing mid-to-upper clouds are expected through the weekend. Highs will climb back into the upper 80s by Saturday and near 90 Sunday.

A weak front will slide into the region late Sunday, with low rain chances mainly east of Interstate 35.

Daily rain chances exist for our region through much of next week. An area of low pressure over the southeast U.S. may move into Texas late next week, and we should get a clearer picture of the tropical wave currently east of Miami crossing into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and what that means for us. Have a great weekend!