Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Weather
The weekend will be quite pleasant, with highs in the 80s and lower humidity. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

Rain chances will be very low on Sunday. Increasing moisture from a developing tropical system in the Gulf may bring rain chances to the region during the Monday-Tuesday time frame.

The best rain chances will likely be in the Brazos Valley, where the better moisture will reside. This is still subject to change depending on the tropical system, but that’s how it looks now. Have a nice weekend!

