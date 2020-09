It will be a perfect night for high school football, as skies will be clear and temperatures will be in the 70s this evening. Overnight we will drop to the lower 60s.

A beautiful weekend is expected with mostly sunny skies on Saturday, and a few more clouds on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A strong cold front will move in overnight Sunday and bring us a chance of showers and cooler air. Highs next week will only be in the 70s. Have a great weekend!