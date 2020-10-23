Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Following today’s strong cold front, overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 40s by daybreak Saturday. A north breeze of 10-15 mph will continue through the evening, which will result in wind chill values in the low 30s to low 40s around daybreak.

Friday’s cold front will keep the temperatures on the cooler side at least through Saturday. Sunday will quickly warm back up, but the good news is that those warmer temperatures will not last long, as another cold front will move across our area late Sunday night into Monday.

Multiple rounds of cold rain are expected across Central Texas through at least mid-week. At this time, the potential for any winter precipitation is staying north/northwest of our area. Have a great weekend!