Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

This evening will be clear and chilly, with light winds from the east and southeast under 10 MPH. Remember to bundle up if you plan on heading out for high school football!

Generally nice weather is expected this weekend, with highs in the 60s and 70s, lows in the 40s and passing upper-level clouds. A cold front will move through Sunday morning, creating breezy winds during the daylight hours Sunday and lowering temperatures slightly.

Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2:00 AM on Sunday, November 1st! Make sure to set your clocks back an hour on Saturday night. Have a great weekend!