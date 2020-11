Lows in the low to mid 50s are expected tonight. Winds will be from the southeast, near 5 to 10 mph, with mostly clear skies.

Then get ready for a beautiful weekend! Mostly sunny and mild on Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s.

Even warmer conditions are expected on Sunday, with partly sunny skies and high of 80 degrees. Take advantage of the warm November weekend and stay safe!