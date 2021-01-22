Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Cloudy skies and areas of fog will stick around through Saturday with highs in the lower to middle 60s. It will be mostly dry during the day, but chances for some light rain showers will resume in the evening and continue through Saturday night. The highest rain chances are east of Interstate 35.

Widespread thunderstorms are expected late Sunday into Sunday night, as a cold front approaches the region. A few thunderstorms just north of Waco may be strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. A few tornadoes may also be possible if the right ingredients come together, so we’ll continue to fine tune this as more weather information becomes available. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 70s.