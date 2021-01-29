Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Rain chances return early Saturday, as another cold front sweeps through the region. The highest rain chances will be along the Red River and to the east of Interstate 35. Strong westerly winds, along with warm and dry conditions, will create an elevated threat for grass fires – particularly along and west of the Interstate 35 corridor.

Wind speeds of 25 to 30 MPH and occasional gusts over 40 MPH can be expected behind the front. That is why parts of Central Texas are under a Wind Advisory until 6PM Saturday. Wind speeds will decrease by Saturday evening. Highs will reach the middle 70s with 60s for highs on Sunday with less wind. Have a great weekend!