Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Saturday through Monday. Impacts will begin as early as Saturday morning, with patchy freezing drizzle developing though Saturday morning – which will lead to a light glaze of ice in some locations.

After a brief break in precipitation on Saturday, conditions will begin to deteriorate late Saturday evening – with precipitation transitioning from a sleet and freezing rain mix to all snow by Sunday. The heaviest snow can be expected on Sunday and Monday. High winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow, with wind chills falling to below zero by late Sunday.

Snow will come to an end during the day on Monday, but extremely cold temperatures will persist through mid-week. The heavy snow and forecast long duration of extremely cold temperatures will likely lead to very hazardous travel for several days.