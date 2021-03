Get ready for a beautiful weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Next week looks like we’ll see temperatures much above normal, with highs in the 70s and lower 80s. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms by the end of the week, so we’ll keep an eye on that.

This is the time of year we need to be on the lookout for strong to severe weather. Enjoy your seasonal and sunny weekend!