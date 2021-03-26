Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The weekend will continue to have isolated to scattered rain chances for portions of the region. Our chances here in Central Texas are relatively low, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Scattered showers and storms will continue throughout Saturday night and into the overnight hours on Sunday. Some storms in East Texas can become strong to severe, with hail and gusty winds being the main threats.

Sunday will see North Texas drying out, while Central Texas will be seeing isolated rain chances. It will be cooler, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The rain should dry up and move out of the region by mid-morning on Monday.