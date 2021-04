Most areas will remain dry, but there will be some low rain chances Saturday night and into Easter Sunday as an upper-level low pressure center moves across the region. The best rain chances will be across Central Texas, where the center of the low will pass.

Any measurable rainfall should remain on the light side, or generally less than a tenth of an inch. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy with Saturday night lows in the 50s, and Sunday highs in the 60s and 70s.