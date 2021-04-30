Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Rain and storm chances continue this weekend as a slow-moving upper-level low tracks across the region. A few storms could become strong to severe later Saturday across Central Texas.

Locally, heavy rainfall areawide may produce isolated flooding where locally heavy rainfall fell earlier in the week. Highs will be in the 70s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will end from west to east during the day Sunday, with a warmer day in the 80s.

Another strong storm system, dryline, and cold front arrive early next week. Though many uncertainties exist on storm track, timing and moisture, it does appear a few strong to severe storms could develop. It will be toasty, with highs Monday in the upper 80s and lower 90s in advance of this system. Highs cool down back into the 70s on Tuesday behind the expected strong cold front. Have a great weekend!