Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast through the weekend. Locally, heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats. Severe weather is not expected, but the heavy rain may lead to localized flooding as soils continue to be saturated.

Any ongoing creek, stream, or river flooding may also be aggravated. This moisture will be moving up from a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Have a nice weekend!