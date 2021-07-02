LIVE NOW /
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Showers and thunderstorms remain possible into the upcoming holiday weekend, but it isn’t expected to be a total washout. Expect isolated to scattered storm chances. 

Continue to monitor the weather and consider having a backup plan for any outdoor activities this holiday weekend. A weak upper low should stall over Texas and keep the unsettled weather pattern over the region through much of next week. In general, expect isolated to scattered showers/storms each day (most widespread in the afternoon) with below normal temperatures. Have a great holiday weekend!

