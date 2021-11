Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s in our far northeast counties, to around 70 in our far western tier of counties.

Winds will return to a southerly flow with speeds around 10 mph or less, though some may see speeds of up to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday looks a little bit warmer with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to middle 70s. Have a great weekend!