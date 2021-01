Saturday will start off cool and cloudy, with temperatures in the 30s. Skies will clear up in the afternoon and highs will be in the mid 50s.

Sunday will be warmer, with highs in the lower 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

The warming trend will continue into the work week, with highs in the mid 60s on Monday and mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s by mid-week, with mostly sunny skies, until next weekend.