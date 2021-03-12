Friday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Saturday will be another warm and muggy day with highs in the lower 80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. A few light showers cannot be ruled out west of I-35, but most of Central Texas will stay dry until the evening.

A cold front will sweep through Central Texas late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The front will bring some much-needed rain to Central Texas and some rumbles of thunder. Severe weather isn’t expected, but gusty winds and small hail can’t be ruled out in some of the stronger storms.

The front will clear out of Central Texas by Sunday afternoon, bringing the rain with it. Highs will only reach the lower 70s, which is still above average, but cooler than what we have been experiencing for the past few days. Skies will clear up and become mostly sunny by the afternoon.

Monday will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s and mostly sunny skies across the region.