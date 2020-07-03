Friday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Friday evening will be hot and humid, with temperatures gradually falling down into the mid 70s. Cloud cover will increase overnight and skies will be partly cloudy by Saturday morning.

Independence day will be very hot and muggy, with highs reaching the triple digits. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day, but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out in the early evening. Most of Central Texas will stay dry on Saturday.

Sunday will be another very hot day, with highs in the upper 90s – but with feel like temperatures in the triple digits. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day, with a brief chance of rain in the afternoon.

The best chance of rain this week will be on Monday and Tuesday. The rest of the work week will be hot and humid, with temperatures returning to the upper 90s.