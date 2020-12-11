Friday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Saturday morning will be a chilly one, with temperatures in the lower-to-mid 40s across Central Texas. Highs will briefly reach the lower 60s. An area of high pressure will move into the area, keeping the region dry and sunny throughout the day.

The area of high pressure will slide to the east on Sunday, allowing another cold front to move in. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s early on Sunday ahead of the front. Temperatures will fall down into the 40s behind it. There is a 30 percent chance of scattered showers on Sunday. No severe weather is expected.

Monday will be nice, with mostly sunny skies throughout the day and highs in the mid 50s. The rest of the week will be similar, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, with mostly sunny skies continuing into the weekend.