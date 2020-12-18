Friday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Scattered showers will linger across Central Texas Saturday morning as a cold front moves through the region. A few isolated storms are possible in the Brazos Valley, but no severe weather is expected. Skies will start to clear up in the afternoon and evening once the front moves out of the area. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Saturday night will be cool, with temperatures falling down into the mid 30s, with mostly clear skies.

Sunday will be nice, with mostly sunny skies and highs hovering around 62 degrees.

The work week will start out warm with highs in the upper 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the week.