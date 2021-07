It will be hot and humid this weekend, with low rain chances across Central Texas. High temperatures will top out in the mid-90s, with heat index values between 99 – 103 degrees.

Southerly winds will remain the big picture this weekend, anywhere between 5-10 MPH, and some gusting to 20 MPH. Rain chances will increase early next week, with temperatures falling back into the upper 80s and lower 90s.