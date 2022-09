Game time forecast brought to you by Midas with locations across Central Texas:

The Shoemaker vs. Lake Belton High School Football game tomorrow night will be rather warm. Temperatures in the 80s under mostly clear skies.

Across Central Texas, warm with temperatures falling from the mid-80s to the upper 70s under mostly clear skies.

Headed west to watch Belton take on San Angelo Central in San Angelo? Still going to be warm under mostly clear skies all the way up until the drive home.